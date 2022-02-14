The Best President's Day Sales to Shop Right Now
We're keeping tabs on the most worthwhile discounts and deals on the stuff we love (and think you will too).
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Whether or not you’re one of the lucky ones who gets a day off of work in observance of President’s Day, there is one perk we all share around the mid-winter federal holiday: access to sales on lots and lots of stuff. Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, furniture, kitchen gear, clothes, tech, or other big ticket items, you’re likely to find good President's Day deals from some of your favorite merchants and retailers.
To help you sort through the noise and get to the most worthwhile sales quickly, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts and bargains we’ve found so far, and will update the list below regularly as other great new deals go live. Happy shopping!
The Best President's Deals to Shop Right Now
- Adidas: Take up to 40% off footwear, activewear, accessories and more on the brand’s Sale page. - [Get it]
- BBQ Guys: Save up to 50% on select grills and grilling gear. - [Get it]
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 70% on clearance items across categories like bedding, dining, vacuums, and more. - [Get it]
- Bespoke Post: Take up to 60% off items from the meticulously curated retailer’s sale section. - [Get it]
- Burrow: Save up to $600 sitewide on the popular modular furniture brand’s excellent sofas, beds, and more. - [Get it]
- Columbia:Take between 40-50% off select outerwear, layer-friendly apparel, accessories and more winter essentials. - [Get it]
- Floyd: Save 15% on everything from the Detroit-based modern furniture brand when you use code VOTEFLOYD at checkout. - [Get it]
- Gravity Blankets: Save up to 30% on the brand’s wildly popular weighted blankets, and snag deals on robes, pillows, bedding, and more. - [Get it]
- Nike: Take up to 40% off bestselling footwear, activewear, accessories and more on the brand’s Sale page. - [Get it]
- Overstock: You can save up to 70% on a huge selection of products including furniture, rugs, mattresses, and storage essentials. - [Get it]
- REI Outlet: Save up to 70% on a huge selection of popular outdoor goods—from apparel to footwear, accessories and beyond. - [Get it]
- Society6: Save 40% on wall art, 30% on home decor, and 20% on everything else. - [Get it]
- Sur La Table: Savings of up to 50% on a ton of best selling kitchen products and other cooking essentials. - [Get it]
- Wayfair: Take up to 70% off a huge selection of best selling furniture, decor, and more for nearly every room (and outdoor space) in your home. - [Get it]
The Best President's Day Mattress Deals
- Avocado Mattress: Take 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10 through February 28. - [Get it]
- Casper: Take up to $595 off mattresses and 10% off everything else through February 22. - [Get it]
- Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 and get 2 free Dream Pillows with purchase. - [Get it]
- Purple: Save up to $700 on mattress and sleep systems through March 1. - [Get it]
- Temper-Pedic: Save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets through February 28. - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Snag 25% off everything from the popular mattress and bedding brand through March 1. - [Get it]
- Leesa: Take up to $500 off mattresses and get a free organic sheet set. - [Get it]