Snag Cheap Flights & Hotel Stays During Priceline’s End-of-Summer Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you felt like this summer only started three weeks ago and is now almost over, join the club. The good news is that there's still time to cram in that one last summer vacation before all the leaves go brown and the sky goes grey.

For a limited time (now through September 12), save $50 on flights, hotels, and rental cars when you book through Priceline—and throw in the coupon code SUMMER50 at checkout.

The best part about it is that you can use the code now for flights next year—or even the upcoming holidays if you're trying to get a jump on that. Need a little inspo on where to go? There's always these Airbnbs with amazing views or these group-friendly Airbnbs that are right next to some beautiful national parks. And hey, after the past couple of years, you could probably use a little time away. We know we'll be taking advantage of this offer.

Head over to Priceline now to check out flights & hotels. And make sure you book before September 12.