This Excellent Roomba Is $250 off Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

One day you’re young and careless and the next day you get excited about a vacuum. But not any vacuum, we’re talking about the one and only iRobot Roomba i4+, which is currently a cool $250 off for Prime Day.

With a smart navigation system, it maps your home in neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors to vacuum hardwood floors and carpets without getting stuck in between your furniture. You can manage its cleaning schedule from the iRobot Home App, which allows the Roomba to start working automatically, or you can set it up with Google or Alexa voice assistant to simply tell your robot to clean whenever you need.

The Roomba i4+ is perfect for pet owners since its dual multi-surface rubber brushes don't get tangled with hair and its high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat & dog dander allergens. Also, its base is set up for it to automatically recharge and dispose of dirt, which means your robot will be able to empty itself for up to 60 days. In other words, you can continue doing what you’re doing knowing that your house will be clean and ready to receive any impromptu visitors at all times.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, now’s the time to cop one. Hurry up and get it for $399.99 (38% off its original price) right now before this special Prime Day deal expires later tonight.