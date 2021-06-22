This Top Rated Outdoor Security System Is 50% Off for Today Only

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

A big Prime Day deal many are taking advantage of is this offer from Blink (no, not the gym). For today only, Blink Home Security is offering a wireless, outdoor, three-camera kit with an Echo Show 5 for only $160. Normally, this set up runs for $335—so you're saving 52%.

What's included? You'll get three wireless—and weatherproof—HD cameras that run day & night on two AA batteries, said to last up to two years. You'll also get the Echo Show 5, which works just like other Echo devices (music, weather, apps, calling, etc) but can also sync to cameras in and around your home and play Prime Video, Netflix, etc.

Why is this a great deal? This bundle is designed to be set up in minutes (no wires, no professional installation) giving you peace of mind almost immediately. Also, features like Motion Detection and Live View are totally free. That said, if you want to view, record, and save events, the cost is pretty low: pay either $3 a month per camera or $10 a month for unlimited cameras at a single location.

What are the customers saying? "

What an awesome product. Total install took 25 minutes. I put 3 cameras outside to monitor my summer home. One of the cameras I placed on a pole in the yard pointing at the roof so I can monitor snow fall and the snow melt roof system. The app was friendly. We are so happy with this wireless system."