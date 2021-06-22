Vitamix’s Most Popular Blender Is Nearly 50% off Today Only

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Having a top-notch blender in your kitchen is a game changer. Whether you’re a fan of smoothies or soups, there’s a powerful option that will satisfy your needs and that is the Vitamix 5200. Normally listed for $549.99, today you can snag one for just $278.99 with your Amazon Prime membership.

Arguably the most popular high end blenders out there, the Vitamix 5200 is equipped with variable speed control to achieve the proper textures for any of your recipes. Its 64-ounce container is perfect for small and large batches alike and comes with a tamper to help process thick and stubborn blends without having to stop the machine.

Beyond its super-powerful motor—which can whip up perfect smoothies, sauces, and even grind nuts—its blades can get fast enough to create friction heat and bring cold ingredients to steaming hot in just six minutes (looking at you, soup-makers). Once you finish using your Vitamix, just blend warm water and a drop of soap at its highest speed to clean it without having to disassemble it.

Ready to take your recipes to the next level? Hurry up and grab one for 49% off before this Prime Day deal ends tonight.