Queer-Owned Atlanta Businesses You Should Be Shopping Right Now

“It used to be just, like, a truckload every day. Now that’s turning into truckloads.”

Jesse Lirette has seen the big difference that small amounts of charity can make firsthand. He’s the director of Lost-n-Found Youth organization, the nonprofit arm behind Lost-n-Found’s flagship thrift store in Atlanta. But Lost-n-Found Youth Thrift Store has much more than endless racks of clothes and shoes: the shop in Atlanta’s Lindridge/Martin Manor neighborhood helps provide a home and essential resources to some of the city’s most vulnerable LGBTQIA+ young adults.

Lost-n-Found Youth was founded by activist Rick Westbrook in 2011, and in the decade since then, the organization has been able to get struggling youth in the city off the streets. The LNFY Thrift Store has been a crucial part of the process, as revenue from the store helps fund necessities for the LNFY shelter and the “transition house” that prepares residents for life after Lost-n-Found.

“The thrift store gets a big majority of our volunteers due to the fact that so much product comes through and has to be vetted,” he says. “We're very, very appreciative to the individuals who help donate.”

Pride is a year-round celebration, and no one knows that better than Lirette; LNFY was even set to appear in this year’s parade before the city cancelled its Pride events for the second year in a row. As someone with wide-reaching connections in Atlanta’s LGBTQIA+ community, Lirette is an expert on local businesses owned and operated by queer entrepreneurs, so we wanted to get his insider take—along with other LGBTQIA+ business owners’—on some great queer-owned places in the ATL area.