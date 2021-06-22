The Queer-Owned Chicago Businesses You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Searah Deysach is one of those “forever Chicago” people. “I love this city, I love being from this city,” she says, “and I don’t ever want to leave.”

Fortunately, as the owner and founder of beloved, insclusive sex shop, Early to Bed—which vends everything from from vibrators and butt plugs to harnesses and packers—she’s become a fundamental part of the fabric of the city, itself.

At the time of the store’s founding nearly 20 years ago, Deysach found that few local sex shops were staffed by women or outwardly queer-identifying folks. “There were some storied sex shops around but in the late ‘90s, I couldn’t find a place that felt friendly or educational or fun,” she says. “And as it turns out, I was not the only person in Chicago who was ready for a different sex toy shopping experience.”

Of course, right now, the internet offers a whole swath of options for inclusive sex toys and educational experiences, but nevertheless, Deysach’s customer base remains loyal and supportive—as does the broader network of LGBTQIA+-helmed business-owners in the area. And naturally, there’s no more thrilling time to exist as a thriving part of that community than Pride month. That’s why we tapped Deysach for her insider take on the best queer-owned businesses to shop right now in Chicago—during Pride, and beyond.