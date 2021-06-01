Must-Know Queer-Owned Businesses in Los Angeles to Shop Right Now

Viktor Pelayo has L.A.’s gay dodgeball league to thank for becoming one of the city’s LGBTQIA small business owners. His company, Huntees, has sold shirts, mugs, tote bags and more since 2014, all because Pelayo wanted to ensure his newfound teammates looked their best while steering clear of high-speed balls.

“I had started playing dodgeball to meet people, and my team needed a T-shirt. I’m a graphic designer by trade, so I volunteered to design the logo,” he says. “I designed it in full color, but they were like, ‘Oh, can we turn it down? Silkscreen doesn’t allow for that many colors.’ I remember thinking, ‘We're able to have a computer in our pockets, but we can’t print more than three colors on a shirt?’”

Realizing he could help create uniforms for more than his own gay dodgeball team, Pelayo purchased a digital printer that could be used to crank out full-color T-shirts, and the rest is history. Best of all, in addition to Huntees being an LGBTQIA-owned business itself, Pelayo’s brand works with a slew of other local queer artists, offering up their designs for purchase on apparel and home goods. These days you can find L.A.-based Huntees merch online and in LGBTQIA-owned boutiques across the country, from New York City to Miami to Palm Springs.

Pelayo thinks it’s beyond important to support other local queer businesses: “We’ve spent so much time as a community creating neighborhoods with cool bars and nice restaurants and shops—places where we can hang out and feel safe. Then they become popular outside of our community, and if we stop supporting them, we get run out of the areas we’ve built. Continuing this support, especially for the smaller businesses that are trying to make it, helps us as a community stay strong and united.”

But—and this is important—that doesn’t mean we should view Pride Month as the only time to support and spend money with LGBTQIA businesses in our cities. Brands run by and for the queer community and staffed with LGBTQIA people should be on our radars all year long.

“We’re not only open in June,” Pelayo says.

So Thrillist asked the Huntees founder to offer up his own favorite LGBTQIA-owned retailers in the L.A. area, from other apparel brands to purveyors of adult toys, pet products, and baked goods. This Pride Month, as so many businesses are finally getting their bearings back post-pandemic, throw some money in these well-worthy directions.