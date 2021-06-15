The Queer-Owned NYC Businesses You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Founded by Mackenzi Farquer in Astoria in 2013, Lockwood is the kind of design-minded shop that sells everything you never thought you needed, like birthday cards featuring Lizzo, 100-piece cat puzzles, and paper-bag-waist mid-thigh shorts. It might sound like random hodgepodge to you, but it’s certainly resonated with shoppers in both Queens and Brooklyn. Farquer has grown Lockwood into a five-location chain with outposts in Greenpoint, Jackson Heights, and three in Astoria, which is where she’s based.

Farquer recommends:

“Exit 9 is one of the legends of NYC shopping, and Charles, the owner, is one of my retail role models. They’ve been in business for 26 years—a truly remarkable feat in this crowded, expensive city. Check out the Queer Here section on their website or pop into their East Village or Brooklyn shops to see it in person. The Astoria Bookshop happens to be my local bookshop, and I try to order as much as I can there. During the worst of the pandemic, my small Lockwood team held a sci-fi book club over lunch (between packing all these internet orders) and we'd always order our books from Lexi, the owner. We started with the Broken Earth Trilogy in June of 2020 (great queer characters in this series!), and this month, I want to get everyone The Echo Wife. Somehow ordering dystopian fiction from a queer-owned business just made us all feel a little better about everything.”