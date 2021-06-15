The Queer-Owned Philly Businesses You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Nicole Krecicki and Nicole Wiegand are living out their teenage dreams as co-owners of South Street Art Mart, a shop selling the art and handmade wares of local artists. What originally began as a successful holiday pop-up market in 2018 blossomed into a permanent brick-and-mortar space at 4th and South Streets. Growing up in nearby New Jersey, both Krecicki, 37, and Wiegand, 38, made trips to the vibrant shopping corridor and brought that reverence of South Street’s diverse history to their own shop.

“We kept getting the same feedback of ‘Oh my god, this is what South Street used to be,’” Wiegand says. “When we think of South Street, we think of every store as different, every store is an independently owned, little weird shop that you can’t get the same thing in other places. To be in that comparison is the most amazing compliment.”

In addition to books and zines, jewelry, and apparel you won’t find anywhere else, South Street Art Mart makes pronoun pins, which have been big sellers lately.

On the heels of the second anniversary of South Street Art Mart’s permanent location, Krecicki and Wiegand share their favorite LGBTQ+ owned and supported businesses in Philly to shop during Pride and beyond.