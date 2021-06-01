Must-Know Queer-Owned Businesses in San Francisco to Shop Right Now

Pride Month is here in San Francisco, and we're more than ready to embrace it. Known widely as a “gay mecca,” the greater Bay Area is known for its inclusivity of the queer community, dating all the way back to the 19th century gold rush.

A frequent question for those traveling, especially during Pride month, is “how can I support queer-owned businesses?” To answer it, we enlisted the help of Nenna Joiner. Joiner is the owner of Feelmore, a queer-owned, inclusive adult store in Downtown Oakland.

When Joiner started selling sex toys out of their car in 2009, they didn’t expect that a brick-and-mortar location was in their future, much less two brick-and-mortar locations. However, Feelmore Adult’s Oakland shop was opened by Joiner next to the well-known Fox Theatre in 2011, with a Berkeley location following suit in January 2020 on Shattuck Avenue.

We asked Joiner about the other queer-owned businesses they recommended in the Bay Area to shop this Pride Month (and beyond!).