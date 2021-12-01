These E-Bikes Make Perfect Gifts for Eco-Conscious Explorers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

In case you hadn’t heard, e-bikes are taking the U.S. by storm—and it’s easy to see why. They are fun to ride, make cycling accessible to more people, and provide an eco-friendly alternative to cars and public transportation. There’s only one problem: How do you decide which product is right for you? E-bikes come in a huge variety of sizes and price points, so jumping into the shopping process blindly can seem a bit daunting. The task gets infinitely harder when trying to find an e-bike as a gift for someone else. To save you a lot of time and headaches, we suggest you cut out the noise and head straight to Rad Power Bikes.

Launched in 2015, Rad Power Bikes is a Seattle-based company dedicated to bringing electronic bikes to the masses. Founder Mike Radenbaugh first became obsessed with e-bikes as a teenager, when he built one of his own to help with his 16-mile high school commute. He then decided to share his discovery with the world, partnering with his college roommate, Ty Collins, to manufacture bikes and sell them directly to consumers. The company is all about great customer service, as well as creating a world in which transportation is energy-efficient and enjoyable.

The RadRover Electric Fat Bike was the company’s first manufactured model, and it pretty much sums up the great qualities of Rad Power Bikes—namely comfort and efficiency. The 4-inch tires and soft seats make for a smoother ride, while the high-capacity battery lets you ride for 20-50 miles per charge. The RadRover is now in its sixth generation, and features LED headlights, a USB charging port, and an LCD display panel that keeps track of speed, power consumption, and remaining battery capacity. The best part? The Rad Rover 5 is currently on sale for just $1,599, which is a bargain compared to similar bikes on the market.