What You Need to Create the Ultimate Reading Nook
Must-have cozy blankets, pillows, noise canceling headphones, and other essentials for setting up a comfy & distraction-free zone at home.
Whether you’re already a bookworm or need some extra motivation to kickstart a reading-for-pleasure routine, having a comfortable, distraction-free zone in your home is necessary. To create one, all you have to do is pick a designated spot where you can comfortably sit or lay down and protect yourself from disruptions. But if you’re looking to take it to the next level to ensure it’s a place that fosters long sessions of maximum relaxation and focus, there are some simple upgrades that can help. We’ve pulled together some of the most popular and best selling reading nook-worthy essentials you can buy on Amazon right now.
From affordable seating setups to comfortable noise canceling headphones and cozy blankets, check out these must-haves and transform any spot in your space into a reading sanctuary.
Every reading nook should start with a seating area. If you’re looking for an affordable option that doesn’t skimp on style, consider this chaise lounger. It boasts a linen upholstery, chrome legs, and an adjustable backrest with three recline options.
A reading light allows you to easily read pages while surrounding the rest of your space with warm dimmed lights. This one attaches to your neck and points directly at your book, plus it features three useful color temperature modes (yellow, warm white, and cool white) with different intensity. It’s also rechargeable via USB and has a battery that will last for up to 80 hours of use per charge.
A neck pillow is key to achieve the perfect level of comfort, whatever position you’re in. This twistable option allows you to shape it to provide support where you need it most. Plus, its cushion is made from memory foam that’s covered with soft, washable cotton fabric you can easily remove and wash when needed.
Don’t want to be disturbed? Consider investing in a pair of top quality headphones that will block out any surrounding noise. This premium pair from Apple boasts active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a sleek design with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions that’ll set you up with an exceptional fit and maximum comfort.
If you read from a tablet, this floor stand is a must to help free up your hands so you can sip your cup of tea/coffee/cocoa without disruption. You can easily adjust its height and it boasts a flexible gooseneck arm, so you can position it to suit any and all reading postures.
Of course, your reading nook requires a heaping dose of coziness that’ll lure you to plow through your ever-growing reading list. That’s why a throw blanket—especially one that’s as soft as this fuzzy one—is critical. With nearly 60,000 mostly positive reviews, this sherpa fleece blanket promises to keep you warm and comfortable. Plus, it’s machine washable.