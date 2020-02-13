Get Up to 50% Off Jackets, Boots, and More During This Massive REI Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
We may be ready to see winter in the rear view, but that doesn't mean we aren't a sucker for a good deal on some solid cold weather gear. Case in point, we're stoked to see that REI has slashed prices by up to 50% on a ton of outerwear, boots, backpacks, apparel, ski and snowboard gear, and more during its massive winter clearance sale.
There are literally over 12,000 items on sale from top brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Mountain Hardware, and more, so you'll probably want to scope out the full selection yourself. However, we've plucked out a few of our favorite deals below.
Outerwear
- 60% off Mountain Hardware Ghost Shadow insulated hoodie jacket - [Get it]
- 50% off Patagonia Radalie insulated women's parka - [Get it]
- 30% off men's Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1 jacket - [Get it]
- 30% off Patagonia Powder Bowl insulated women's jackets - [Get it]
- 30% off North Face Garner Triclimate women's 3-in-1 jackets - [Get it]
- 30% off Columbia Alpine Action OH women's insulated jackets - [Get it]
- 30% off Patagonia Departer men's jackets - [Get it]
- 30% off Patagonia Untracked men's jackets - [Get it]
Footwear
- 40% off Columbia Minx Shorty women's snow boots - [Get it]
- 50% off Keen Anchorage men's waterproof boots - [Get it]
- 40% off Sorel Explorer Carnival women's felt boots - [Get it]
- 27% off Merrell Thermo Chill men's mid waterproof boots - [Get it]
Fitness
- 20% off Brooks Glycerin 17 women's road running shoes - [Get it]
- 50% off Salomon Sonic RA Max 2 women's road-running shoes - [Get it]
- 31% off Altra Timp 1.5 men's trail-running shoes - [Get it]
- 20$ off Garmin Fenix 5S GPS watch - [Get it]
- 25% off Janji Transit women's tech pants - [Get it]
- 50% off Patagonia Performance better sweater men's hoodies - [Get it]
Camping & Hiking
- 30% off REI Co-op Flash Air hammock - [Get it]
- 28% off YETI rambler colsters - [Get it]
- 28% off Hydro Flash coffee flask - [Get it]
- 33% off Black Diamond Cosmo headlamps - [Get it]
- 25% off Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 tent - [Get it]
Check out the full rundown of bargains at REI soon, before the best stuff sells out.