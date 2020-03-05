REI's Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Gear: Jackets, Tents, Hiking Boots, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Just in time for spring, REI is swooping in and doling out discounts on a ton of great gear to get you set up for camping, hiking, running, and riding. The spring sale is covering gear from REI Outlet and clearance -- the latter of which is also offering an extra 25% off at checkout. So get after it and load up on trusted brands like Patagonia, North Face, Mountain Hardware, and Columbia. And by the way, the extra 25% off ends March 9th, so get 'em while you can.
Our favorite deals:
- This men's Patagonia Snowshot 3-in-1 jacket, on sale for 30% off at $278.93 [Get it here]
- A two-person, three season tent from Big Agnes that's roomie enough to change in yet small enough to backpack with. Grab yours for $336.93 [Get it here]
- A wool Pendleton blanket/robe that you'll have for decades and is perfect for cozying up by the fire is 25% off for $200 [Get it here]
- An entire ENO hammock setup (rain tarp, bug net, straps, two steel carabiners, and 4 aluminum stakes) that can replace your tent and fit inside of a tote bag is being offered up at $165. I have an ENO hammock, and they're built to last. [Get it here]
- This comfy North Face 52 pack which is spacious enough for carrying your day hiking gear yet effective and versatile enough to take on the Appalachian Trail. On sale for $175. [Get it here]
- A super comfortable reclining camp chair -- read: perfect for stargazing -- that can fit in your backpack is on sale for $99 (33% off) [Get it here]
- These super light Altra Timp trail-running shoes -- that are also excellent for long day hikes -- are on sale for $89 (30% off) [Get it here]
- How about a nice set of women's GORE-TEX Salomon hiking boots for 50% off? They're on sale for $104. [Get it here]
- These Mountain Hardware gloves -- for work, skiing, or snowboarding -- are 50% off at $64. [Get it here]