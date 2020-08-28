The Best Hiking and Camping Gear From REI's Huge Labor Day Sale
You have until September 7th to save big on tents, camping chairs, headlamps, cookware, apparel, and a hell of a lot more.
REI Co-op is having its huge Labor Day Sale & Clearance, running today through September 7. You'll find fantastic deals on camping & hiking gear, outdoor apparel, footwear, bags, and more -- some up to 60% off. And, as an added bonus, you'll be able to save an extra 20% off on some products when using the code LABORDAY20 at checkout.
So in the spirit of fun and adventure, we handpicked the best deals to get you outside and into nature. Of course there are so many more deals to be found throughout the sale, but if you're looking for a jumping off point, we've got you.
Save 60% on the Nimbus Trace Access 70 Pack
Price: $138.73 (normally $349.95)
Save 56% on Mountainsmith's Takeout Cooler
Price: $8.73 (normally $19.95)
Save 50% on Marmot's Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent
Price: $283.73 (normally $569.00)
Save 40% on Stanley's 2-Pot Prep & Cookset
Price: $38.99 (normally $65.00)
Save 40% on REI Co-op's Camp Roll Table
Price: $45.09 (normally $74.95)
Save 34% on Ultimate Survival Technologies' Spright Recharge Lantern
Price: $19.73 (normally $29.99)
Save 30% on REI Co-op's Flexlite Camp Boss Chair
Price: $55.89 (normally $79.95)
Save 20% on REI Co-op Forest Camp Mug
Price: $15.93 (normally $19.95)
Save 25 % on Black Diamond's Spot 325 Headlamp
Price: $29.93 (normally $39.95)
Again, there's a LOT more merch being offered up at this sale, and a lot of it will definitely sell out.
For the entire Labor Day Clearance Sale, head over to REI Co-op before it's too late.