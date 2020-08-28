Shopping

The Best Hiking and Camping Gear From REI's Huge Labor Day Sale

You have until September 7th to save big on tents, camping chairs, headlamps, cookware, apparel, and a hell of a lot more.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 8/28/2020 at 2:03 PM

REI
REI Co-op is having its huge Labor Day Sale & Clearance, running today through September 7. You'll find fantastic deals on camping & hiking gear, outdoor apparel, footwear, bags, and more -- some up to 60% off. And, as an added bonus, you'll be able to save an extra 20% off on some products when using the code LABORDAY20 at checkout. 

So in the spirit of fun and adventure, we handpicked the best deals to get you outside and into nature. Of course there are so many more deals to be found throughout the sale, but if you're looking for a jumping off point, we've got you.

REI

Save 60% on the Nimbus Trace Access 70 Pack

Price: $138.73 (normally $349.95)

REI

Save 56% on Mountainsmith's Takeout Cooler

Price: $8.73 (normally $19.95)

REI

Save 50% on Marmot's Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent

Price: $283.73 (normally $569.00)

Stanley

Save 40% on Stanley's 2-Pot Prep & Cookset

Price: $38.99 (normally $65.00)

REI

Save 40% on REI Co-op's Camp Roll Table

Price: $45.09 (normally $74.95)

REI

Save 34% on Ultimate Survival Technologies' Spright Recharge Lantern

Price: $19.73 (normally $29.99)

Save 30% on REI Co-op's Flexlite Camp Boss Chair

Price: $55.89 (normally $79.95)

REI

Save 20% on REI Co-op Forest Camp Mug

Price: $15.93 (normally $19.95)

REI

Save 25 % on Black Diamond's Spot 325 Headlamp

Price: $29.93 (normally $39.95)

Again, there's a LOT more merch being offered up at this sale, and a lot of it will definitely sell out. 

For the entire Labor Day Clearance Sale, head over to REI Co-op before it's too late.

