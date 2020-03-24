REI's Giving You 25% Off Clothing, Hiking, Camping, and Cycling Gear, and Much More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
REI Co-Op is having a huge sale on, well, pretty much everything. From now until March 26th, you'll be able to save 25% off on all women's and men's clothing, camping gear, travel packs, and a bunch of other stuff. And though most of us are staying indoors and trying our best to practice social distancing, taking the time to go on a solo hike or bike ride can really help alleviate cabin fever and the restlessness that can come from days of isolation.
To maybe take your mind off the news for a little -- and into the wilderness -- we’ve rounded up some of the best deals happening at REI Co-Op right now. And if you're an REI member, don't forget to use MEMPERKS2020 at checkout for an extra 20% off.
Best deals on women's gear
- Women's Savanna Trails Shorts [$33]
- REI Co-op Insulated Waterproof Hat [$29]
- REI Co-op Groundbreaker Fleece Jacket [$20]
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Tights [$52]
- REI Co-op Taereen Pants [$35 and $48]
Best deals on men's gear
- REI Co-op Stratocloud Down Hoodie [$141]
- REI Co-op Insulated Waterproof Hat [$29]
- Long Valley Merino Wool Socks [$11]
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Track Pants [$53]
- REI Co-op Vented Sahara Outback Hat [$26]
Best deals on hiking and camping gear
- REI Co-op Quarter Dome Air Hammock (with bug net) [$119]
- REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent [$171]
- REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair [$44]
- REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack, Men's [$149]
- REI Co-op Flash 55 Pack, Women's [$149]
- Nalgene All the Things Wide-Mouth Water Bottle [$8]
Best deals on travel gear
- REI Co-op Big Haul 40 Duffel [$67]
- REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set [$33]
- REI Co-op Norseland Tote [$67]
- REI Co-op Lightweight Compression Stuff Sack [$17 - $20]
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Waistpack [$22]
Best deals on cycling gear
- REI Co-op Link Seat Pack [$59]
- REI Co-op Junction Bike Shorts, Women's 5.5" Inseam [$37]
- REI Co-op Link Double Bike Shorts, Men's [$52]
- REI Co-op Commuter Pack [$67]
- REI Co-op Junction Hybrid Cycling Jacket, Men's [$58]
- REI Co-op Link Packable Cycling Jacket, Women's [$44]
