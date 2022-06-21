This Cave Home in Greece Has a Luxury Heated Pool Inside & You Can Rent It on Airbnb

Airbnb

Picture a dreamy Greek vacation and there’s a good chance you’re imagining Santorini, with its blue-domed white buildings, steep cliffs, and stunning view of the sea. And while Greece has so many other incredible islands to visit, you don’t have to skip Santorini if you’re looking for a more unique experience that won’t attract the usual hordes of cruise ship tourists. Instead, travel just under 3 miles from Santorini's busy capital city of Fira and find yourself in the traditional village of Vothonas, where whitewashed buildings give way to cave homes hewn into volcanic rock. It might sound rustic, but it’s actually one of the best places to stay on the island—especially if you can snag a few nights at Mystagoge Retreat, a traditional home turned Airbnb accommodation, complete with a vibey cave pool and jacuzzi setup that’s a once-in-a-lifetime swimming opportunity.

The Airbnb was originally Vothonas’s first bakery, and though it’s since been renovated, the original architecture shines through. The heated private pool is truly one of the major draws of the place, large and well-lit enough to feel peaceful rather than claustrophobic, despite the whitewashed walls that curve overhead. But also notable is the gorgeously tiled, hammam-style steam room, if you can stomach the heat after a day in the sun. The underground wine cellar is the only part of the home that feels truly cavelike, where lanterns jut dramatically from walls of stone, illuminating crates of wine.

It’s important to note that just because this is a cave home, doesn’t mean that it’s all darkness and gloom—or that it lacks air conditioning. The upper level of the home gets daylight, with charming shuttered windows framing the kitchen and bedrooms. The feel here is surprisingly light and airy, whether you’re hanging out in the artfully-decorated living room or enjoying the included breakfast in the adorable kitchen. You’ll also have access to a large sunlit patio, complete with loungers and a dining table, which guests report feels truly private.

While this stay might feel like its own dreamy little world, it’s actually located in the center of the island, with a location that one guest promises is “within [a] 20 min drive to everything,” including all the beaches and sights. There’s parking onsite if you have a car, but host Artemia can help book any transportation or activities you might want, from port or airport transfers, to car and bike rentals, to massages or boat rides. This Airbnb truly has everything you could possibly think of—except for the crowds.