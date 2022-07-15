This Dreamy Renovated Lighthouse Is One of the Best Airbnbs in Croatia
Surrounded by the sea on three sides, this is the perfect place to unplug, relax, and live out your ultimate Mediterranean fantasies.
Known for its medieval towns and waterfall-filled national parks, Croatia is easily one of our favorite places in Europe. And while the country is by no means an under-the-radar destination, you can easily dodge the crowds and enjoy a gloriously relaxing week or two along the Dalmatian Coast—if you know where to look. Exhibit A: This remote and historic lighthouse on the island of Hvar, which you can now book on Airbnb.
Built in 1889, this gorgeous lighthouse is surrounded on three sides by the glimmering Adriatic Sea. (The fourth side overlooks trees and gardens, so really there are no bad views anywhere.) It consists of a square stone tower plus a main house with four bedrooms (each with air conditioning and its own en suite bathroom), a well-equipped kitchen, and a cozy living room.
But the lighthouse’s best features are just outside, where you’ll find a walled terrace with dining tables and a charcoal fireplace, an open-air patio full of sun loungers, and a yard with a swing set and even more tables and chairs—all of which afford picture-perfect views of the ocean and mountains. Since the property is just a few meters from the rocky coastline, you can jump into the water at a moment’s notice and hear the waves no matter where you sit. The terrace is also a great spot to watch the sunset and do a little stargazing at night.
While we can easily imagine spending our entire vacation on the property, the house also happens to make a great hub for exploring the island of Hvar. Hop on a bike (the hosts provide a few for guests to use) for a quick ride to Sućuraj, a small fishing village with a few cute shops and restaurants. If you want to visit the bigger towns of Hvar or Stari Grad, they are about a 1-hour drive away.
Overall, we think this user review sums up the entire experience best: “This is the place to write a novel, take up painting, unplug your phone, or discover new dreams. Truly the most unique and special Airbnb in the world. Our hosts went above and beyond, even preparing dinner for our arrival and ensuring every need was met. Our family rediscovered each other and the beauty of the world here, and we simply must return. When it is time for me to construct my heaven, the lighthouse will have a special place in my heart.”
Lighthouse Sućuraj is available for eight guests, and is currently listed for $529 per night.