This All-Black Airbnb in Illinois Puts Dracula’s Castle to Shame

While most people decorate their homes in shades of black during the Halloween season, there are some of us who don’t need a holiday to embrace our inner darkness. We suspect the owner of this Airbnb in Lincoln, Illinois, is one of those people. With an inexplicably creepy octagonal shape and black paint covering every surface, this “Goth House” (named by the host) is truly the stuff nightmares are made of—and we mean that as the highest compliment.

This 1,500-square-foot house was originally built in 1993, but it received a complete overhaul in 2021. According to the owner’s personal account on Newsweek, the renovation included reconstructing the bedrooms and adding some exterior features (including a pergola and fire pit), but most of the changes were cosmetic: namely adding a black roof and black siding, and painting the garage and all interior walls black. Even the landscaping rocks were swapped out for black ones. The aesthetics are especially striking given the home’s location in the middle of a residential neighborhood—it feels like the Addams Family decided to move to the suburbs.

Despite its inky color, the house remains surprisingly bright thanks to white trims, tons of windows, and skylights in the main bedroom. Some of the home’s original features are still standing—including the very cool spiral staircase connecting the two levels—but the interiors feel quite modern with contemporary light fixtures and neon signs on the walls. (“Enjoy the journey,” says the sign in the living room, while the bedroom is emblazoned with “The world is yours.”)

Aside from two bedrooms and an open living/dining area, the Goth House features two bathrooms that are—surprise!—completely black with white tile work. The master bathroom on the top floor is particularly stunning, with a walk-in marble shower that looks roughly the size of a New York studio apartment. On the lower floor, guests also have access to a fully-equipped galley kitchen with granite countertops.

