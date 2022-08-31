This Vermont Airbnb Comes With Gorgeous Mountain Views and a Glass-Walled Sauna

Airbnb

Fall is just around the corner, which means we’re already dreaming of hot cider, brisk air, and leaf peeping galore. Luckily, there are tons of incredible Airbnbs in New England that offer the quintessential autumn experience—right down to the vistas of technicolor foliage. Just check out this charming renovated schoolhouse in Vermont, which is tailor-made to help you (pumpkin) spice up your life this fall.

Airbnb

The home looks out over the owners’ fourth-generation, 270-acre family farm in the heart of Vermont. Guests are rewarded with views of the Green Mountains from the back deck and private yard (you might even spot an occasional wandering lamb). Soak up the scenery as you prepare dinner on the propane grill or roast marshmallows around the fire pit.

Airbnb/Steph Rapisarda

Inside, the house is rustic but extremely bright and modern. The vaulted living room would surely make Joanna Gaines swoon, with original hardwood floors, white shiplap walls, and cozy decor like a cast iron stove and printed throw pillows. There are also books and a smart TV to help you unwind.

Airbnb/Steph Rapisarda

The kitchen is appropriately farmhouse-chic, and we can easily imagine spending a few long afternoons there. There are plenty of vintage appliances on floating shelves, as well as distressed wood cabinets filled with mason jars and ceramic mugs if you want to soak in the fall vibes with cider. The hosts keep the pantry stocked with basic spices and baking staples, so you can definitely whip up some cookies or sourdough on a rainy afternoon.

Airbnb

There are two bedrooms in the house (in addition to a queen-size sleeper sofa): one king-size bedroom downstairs, and one queen-size lofted bedroom you can reach via a spiral staircase off the living room. Both rooms come with heavy blankets, handmade chairs, and framed photos of life on the farm. There is also a soothingly decorated full bathroom for all guests to share.

Airbnb