Having Trouble Finding a Bike? These Are In Stock & On Sale.

Are you desperately hunting for a new bike so you can get outside and see your city? Or hit the backroads? Or, ya know, just move after being cooped up on the couch for the last couple months? You're certainly not alone, because bike sales are through the roof. So much so, that many local bike shops and major retailers are super low on inventory. And while you can probably still get a good deal on a new set of wheels if you're willing to wait a while, there are plenty of new road bikes still available from the site Competitive Cyclist. Even better? A bunch of them are deeply discounted.

If you're willing to invest in a premium road bike from a top brand (or are eager enough to get out on the road that money isn't an issue), Competitive Cyclist's latest sale is worth scoping out. It's stocked with popular and best-selling models from top brands like Ridley, Cervelo, Niner, Pinarello, and Alchemy that are priced up to 50% off and built to last. Admittedly, they're all a bit pricey (the most affordable bike in the mix -- the Ridley X-Ride -- is $1,500, after a 35% discount), but all of them are on sale, and in some cases up for grabs for literally thousands of dollars less than their typical retail price. The important detail is that they're actually in stock and can ship immediately. Plus, Competitive Cyclist offers a 30 day free return policy.

You'll want to poke around to check out the full selection, but we've pulled a few of the standout deals.

