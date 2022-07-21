16 Idyllic Airbnbs That Are Perfect for Romantic Getaways

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether it’s your 10th anniversary, first vacation as a couple, or the honeymoon of a lifetime, planning a romantic getaway can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry: When it comes to matters of the heart (and places for them to rest overnight), Airbnb has you covered.

From secluded cabins in the woods to bungalows on tropical beaches and rooms with shag carpets and heart-shaped hot tubs, we’ve found X love shacks guaranteed to make your heart swoon—while simultaneously not causing them to skip a beat when you see the price tag. One might even say: Love is in the Air...bnb. (Unless one wants to go on another romantic adventure with their date, in which case they will keep that pun to themselves.)