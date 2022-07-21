16 Idyllic Airbnbs That Are Perfect for Romantic Getaways
From a glass house in Joshua Tree to a beachfront villa in Mexico, these are some of the best, most romantic Airbnbs for couples.
Whether it’s your 10th anniversary, first vacation as a couple, or the honeymoon of a lifetime, planning a romantic getaway can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry: When it comes to matters of the heart (and places for them to rest overnight), Airbnb has you covered.
From secluded cabins in the woods to bungalows on tropical beaches and rooms with shag carpets and heart-shaped hot tubs, we’ve found X love shacks guaranteed to make your heart swoon—while simultaneously not causing them to skip a beat when you see the price tag. One might even say: Love is in the Air...bnb. (Unless one wants to go on another romantic adventure with their date, in which case they will keep that pun to themselves.)
2 guests/$227 per night
The highlight of this “Naturalist Boudoir” cabin in the woods is definitely the bed suspended by ropes beneath a chandelier, but other perks include a record player, outdoor shower, hot tub, fire pit, and seating area by the water (keep an eye out for gators). If nothing else, a stay here will give you a valid excuse to use the phrase,“If the suspended-from-ropes bed’s a-rockin’, don’t come a-knockin’!”
What guests say: “This way exceeded my expectations! The cabin is beautiful and so secluded. The entire property was so well maintained. Cabin had everything we needed to cook and did not even need to leave for the weekend. Breakfast included was so nice! We definitely needed this romantic getaway! We will be back!”
4 guests/$633 per night
This villa in Chalk Sound sits at the tip of a small jetty and is surrounded by water on three sides, so you can take in gorgeous views of the turquoise water everywhere you learn. The home is bright and airy with lots of outdoor space, including outdoor dining, a multi-level deck with sun loungers, and access to a private beach, kayaks, snorkels, etc. It’s also a short drive to plenty of other beaches and restaurants, though there’s almost no reason to leave once you arrive.
What guests say: “This property is beautiful and peaceful. If you need some quiet time, sitting out on the deck will allow you all the time you need. No matter where we went, this island was full of beauty, but this home was my tranquility retreat from the tourist spots. It is secluded and very private but central enough that I could be almost anywhere on the island in about 15 minutes.”
2 guests/$254 per night
Enjoy a peaceful weekend with your partner in this renovated Airstream located on a beautiful farm. Inside, it’s impeccably decorated and fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, king-size bed, and both air conditioning and heating. Outside, you can enjoy a luxurious saltwater hot tub surrounded by trees, rest on the hammock, or chill next to the fire pit. You can also walk around the farm and get a glimpse of the cute roaming animals, which makes it a great getaway for animal lovers.
What guests say: "We had a great visit to June Farms. The Airstream is beautiful and fun. The hot tub was perfect and the overall vibe was intimate and romantic. We had a great trip and would definitely return."
6 guests/$695 per night
Enjoy laidback beachfront living at its best at this newly remodeled 3-bedroom bungalow located on Sayulita's main beach. Sayulita is known for its big, strong waves, which makes it a surfer’s paradise for those who know what they’re doing, but it is also a magical town to discover interesting art, architecture, and restaurants. You’ll have ocean views from almost every room in this bungalow, which also has a shaded terrace with a hot tub, grill, hammock, and outdoor seating. The beach is just steps away, and even though this is a private home, guests can get room service from a nearby local restaurant.
What guests say: “This place was far beyond our expectations. The most beautiful spot on the beach and just a minute's walk from great dining or fun street food and shopping. It felt more like home than a resort.”
2 guests/$224 per night
Sure, you could go to a secluded cabin in the woods and hold hands by the fire pit while roasting marshmallows—or you could go back to a time when romance was defined by heart-shaped tubs, mirrored ceilings, and the sloshing of a waterbed. You’ll get exactly that at this “Honeymoon Suite” at the Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast, plus the added bonus of shag carpet. After you’ve soaked in the tub and tested out the bed, you can meet other “honeymooners” in the 24-hour rec room, where you’ll find arcade games, ping pong, darts, shuffleboard, a jukebox, and an outdoor area with a hot tub and firepit. It’s unclear if you need to leave your keys in a bowl upon arrival.
What guests say: “No honeymoon necessary to enjoy this suite! Although it certainly has all the right touches for a romantic getaway. Hicksville is an absolute gem, and we were lucky enough to see it sparkle in the glow of snow-capped trees and mountains.”
8 guests/$950 per night
There are romantic getaways when you want to interact with other couples, and then there are those where you just want to revel in total privacy. You can have both at this extremely private villa that can accommodate up to four couples total, but is also an ideal option for a couple who just wants to be alone and escape the noise and chaos of a hotel without having to answer, “Where are you visiting from?” 900 times a day. (Though if you want to partake in hotel-like amenities, Rum Point, where you’ll find scuba diving, water sports, a yacht club, and amazing restaurants, is within walking distance.) While relaxing at the home, step outside the villa onto a beach with white sand, crystal blue waters, and endless ocean views. The home also offers state-of-the-art appliances, surround sound, outdoor living areas, floor-to-ceiling windowed walls, soaking tubs, and more.
What guests say: “The villa was absolutely gorgeous with the best beach on the cove it is situated on. The 24/7 luxury retreat concierge team was excellent and very responsive with any questions or issues we needed to be addressed throughout our stay.”
2 guests/$575 per night
The desert is the perfect place for a romantic getaway: Think dramatic landscapes, endless skies, warm days, and cool nights. Throw in a full spa experience with a hot tub, steam room, dry sauna, and saltwater pool, and you may never want to leave. That’s what you’ll get at this modern studio, located in a historic building with original touches like adobe brick walls and a kiva fireplace. But it’s really everything outside—including that aforementioned spa—that makes this Airbnb a dream destination. It sits on over five acres of natural, red-rock beauty, has access to over 15 hiking trails, and is just over a mile to downtown Sedona. You can also add on experiences like reiki healing and wine tastings.
What guests say: “The setting is superb. The views from our studio windows and the balcony looked out across the Red Rocks and are absolutely beautiful. The facilities on the property are as described and, again, are lovely. In addition, the attention to detail provided by the hosts made this a week that my wife and I will remember forever. We do hope to return one day.”
4 guests/$442 per night
If you’ve ever wanted to be an exhibitionist without actually having anyone see you, this mid-century ranch house with sliding glass doors in every room is your chance to live out the fantasy. The serene hideaway sits at the foot of a mountain and is surrounded by desert and lots of wild animals, like jackrabbits and real-life roadrunners, and the lack of light pollution means you’ll have incredible stargazing opportunities. Soak in the views at the multiple outdoor living areas, as well as an outdoor shower, fire pit, and saltwater hot tub.
What guests say: “This place was absolutely gorgeous! This house should be featured in Dwell magazine for its awesome architectural details and interior decoration. If you want to feel like being at a high-end spa or a resort, this is it! No need to drive to Joshua Tree to see the stars. You can be in the jacuzzi and see plenty of stars. I highly recommend this place to everyone."
4 guests/$495 per night
For those who appreciate their romance with a side of rustic charm, this contemporary, eco-friendly villa is perfection. It’s rustic, but don’t be put off: It still has all the comforts you need, including a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, air conditioning, and en suite bathrooms. The star of the show is the large deck with a private pool, ocean and sunset views, and plenty of space for hanging out and lounging. Though the villa is completely secluded, you’re still only five minutes from restaurants and shopping. And if you prefer not to leave the house, you have the option of bringing in a private chef and a masseuse.
What guests say: “I am still at a loss for words—our stay at Villa Pierre was magical. The pictures do not do the space justice. The entire home was beautiful, and the view (especially over the sunset) was gorgeous. Shernice, Josh, and Harney were practically the best part of our stay. They were available 24/7 and had amazing hospitality, which made our entire trip flow so smoothly.”
4 guests/$215 per night
We love a good cabin, especially when it has a modern vibe. Originally built in 1960 and renovated in 2020, this rental is an incredible spot for you and your partner to enjoy some time alone in the woods with a luxurious twist. It features an open layout and a spacious loft where the bedroom is located, plus floor-to-ceiling windows to appreciate the stunning views throughout your stay. Outside, there’s a huge deck with a grill and sitting area to enjoy your morning coffee, meals, and evening (or daytime) cocktails.
What guests say: "This little A-Frame gem is perfectly tucked away into the mountain…not too far, but not too close to the town side. What you see is what you get—the home is as pictured and it was beautifully redone with just the right amount of modern touches."
2 guests/$280 per night
You’ll have no choice but to cozy up to each other and relax in this gorgeous concrete tiny home created for indoor-outdoor living and non-stop privacy. You can completely escape the crowds and fully unwind, with a private pool for afternoon soaks, a hammock for afternoon naps, and a secret path that will take you to the beach that is just 200 meters away. When you get hungry, make dinner in the pizza oven or make your way to one of the hotel restaurants that are nearby.
What guests say: “This is one of the best places I've stayed. A magical little house in the middle of a tropical forest, with close access to the beach (just a 5-minute walk). The beach is beautiful and serene, very quiet, with palapas for relaxing in the shade. The house has all the basic amenities you'd need for a low-key trip and is a great place to get away. The pool is refreshing, and the kitchen is a great place to cook basic meals.”
6 guests/$206 per night
Sure, this stunning villa has three bedrooms, but the price is also right for a couple looking for a romantic escape. Just 200 meters from Playa Coson, a laid-back beach lined with palm trees and calm waters for swimming and snorkeling, this home has ocean views from every room. It is surrounded by a lush garden, and for afternoons when leaving the house to go to the beach even feels like too much, there’s a saltwater pool perfect for a refreshing swim or a nap in a sun lounger. There is plenty of outdoor living, and that’s where you’ll likely spend most of your time; but there are also plenty of nearby attractions to explore, including Los Haitises National Park, El Limòn waterfall, and tons of beaches.
What guests say: “The photos don’t do it justice. The view is amazing, and the pool is great. Spent most of our stay there. Kitchen is fully stocked with utensils and appliances. The town is a 15-minute drive which is very convenient. The cute dog that roams around the property is so sweet. Would definitely rent it out again.”
4 guests/$160 per night
When most people think of romantic Mexico getaways, they imagine the beach—but this cottage in the mountains epitomizes everything one could want when trying to escape from it all with their partner by their side. The house is gorgeous with concrete floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, open-air living, and 180-degree views of the mountains. There is plenty of outdoor space, including a private solar-heated pool, a hammock for lounging, and several spots to enjoy the magical sunsets.
What guests say: “The place is small, perfect for a quiet and inspired getaway. We stayed in the entire long weekend cooking, eating al fresco looking out at the view, lounging in the hammock, and reading between dips in the pool. The house itself is very thoughtfully designed and lends itself to the very inviting atmosphere of its environment. Highly recommend this beautiful gem and looking forward to our next stay.”
6 guests/$474 per night
This mid-century modern cabin sits on a ledge overlooking a creek with seasonal waterfalls and is surrounded by 24 acres of forest with even more waterfalls and caves for exploring. At the house itself, you’ll find rustic, elegant touches throughout, heated floors, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a hot tub, floor-to-ceiling windows, and plenty of board games if it’s too cold to venture outside.
What guests say: “If you are looking for perfection, this is the place for you!! Every detail has been thought out and executed. Exceptional location, scenery, furnishings, bedding, fireplace, hot tub, games... you name it, the ledge has it. We hiked our first day before checking in.. once there, we were half tempted to skip the remaining hikes and just stay there at the house forever.”
2 guests/$375 per night
Come for a concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, stay for the vistas of Bear Creek, nearby hiking trails, proximity to shopping and restaurants, and the fact that you’ll literally feel like the king/queen of the mountain. This studio-style guest house sits atop a mountain and has 360-degree views, a fire pit with comfy seating, a hot tub perfect for sunset enjoyment, private seating areas, a horseshoe pit, and a friendly dog who lives on the property. But seriously: those views!
What guests say: “Just book it, don’t even question it. Amazing hosts, beautiful guest house. The view and scenery alone are worth it. Close to several parks and hiking trails. This place will give you that memorable experience that you’ll never forget.”
2 guests/$162 per night
Located between Hudson and Great Barrington, this rental offers incredible views you can enjoy without even stepping outside. Its modern interior features a living room area with a fireplace, a kitchenette, a full bathroom, and a bedroom with a queen-size bed. The property sits on 15 acres of land where you’ll find a freshwater pond, fishing dock, and fire pits.
What guests say: "Wow! Stunning property with amazing views! Apartment was very clean and well appointed. I definitely appreciated the very clear instructions—made check in, heating, etc. super easy."