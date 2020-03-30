Feel Like Learning a New Language? Rosetta Stone Software Is 50% Off.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
As we're all quickly realizing from the comfort of our couches, adjusting to an extended staycation at home requires coming up with a lot of fresh, productive, and fun ways to spend your time. It's an opportunity to try out new hobbies and regimens, like indoor gardening or restorative self-care routines. But, it's also your chance to take on some more more ambitious self-improvement projects, like learning a new language. In fact, now's a great time to dive head-first into doing just that, thanks to this crazy-good 50% off deal on Rosetta Stone's top-rated language learning software.
Although picking up a new language is a ton of work, especially when you're unable to immerse yourself in a place that natively speaks it, Rosetta Stone has developed a suite of software programs that are designed to be virtually immersive so that you learn by "seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing just like you do in the real world." And in case you're questioning how effectively RS's software works, it's worth noting that some of its biggest corporate customers include both NASA and the U.S. State Department.
Can't decide which language you want to try? No problem, because this deal extends to Rosetta Stone's "Unlimited" software bundle, which means you get 12-month access to the more than 24 language programs it offers for just $85 (down from the normal $180). Since RS syncs with all your devices, you'll be able to keep up on your lessons from wherever you want. Plus, you'll be able to make sure your pronunciation is on-point thanks to the company's special TruAccent feature, which compares your voice with millions of native speakers (over 100 times per second).
Each program is self-paced, so there's no guarantee that you'll get a grasp on any offered language in a set timeframe. However, it's estimated that completing all levels (one through five) of each program takes roughly 200 hours in total. That's not to say you'll be fluent after that, but it should leave you with a good handle on the basics of conversation. If anything, it'll give you a nice primer before jetting off to truly immerse yourself for a bit once traveling returns to normal.