You Can Get Nearly 50% Off Samsung's 4K Smart TVs Right Now

Although Black Friday may unofficially be the year's biggest and best day to buy a new TV, you don't necessarily need to wait until then to upgrade your home flatscreen setup on a budget. You can grab a great one today for relatively cheap, because Amazon is running a huge sale on Samsung's lineup of high end QLED 4K smart TVs in a variety of sizes, with prices slashed up to 47%.
When it comes to 4K TVs, Samsung's QLED Q60 and Q70 models are considered among the absolute best on the market. They've earned rave reviews for picture quality, and similarly high marks for brightness, contrast, and deep blacks -- getting ranked on par with the pricier 4K OLED TVs from brands like LG. The only drawback is that they're typically come with a premium price tag, fetching upwards of $3,700 for a massive 82-inch version. Today, though, they're as cheap as we've seen them.
You don't have to go for an 82-inch screen to get a good deal. There are options to suit rooms of all sizes, with screens starting at 43 inches. Here's a look at the best deals.
- 38% off 43-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series [$498]
- 40% off 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series [$598]
- 42% off 55-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series [$698]
- 36% off 49-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series [$798]
- 33% off Samsung QLED 4K Q70 Series [$998]
- 45% off 65-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series [$1,198]
- 17% off 75-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series [$1,498]
- 20% off 75-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series [$1,998]
- 47% off 82-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series [$1,998]