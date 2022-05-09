The Coolest Shipping Container Homes on Airbnb Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Recycling old shipping containers is one of the trendiest forms of sustainable design—not only does it prevent a huge hunk of metal from ending up in a landfill (or from getting melted down, which uses a lot of energy), but it also curbs the use of brand-new materials when building a house. As an added bonus, they also look pretty darn cool, with cozy indoor spaces and four walls that are essentially blank canvases on which to leave your own artistic mark.

While it takes a lot of planning and budgeting to create your own shipping container home, you can get a taste of the upcycled life by renting one on Airbnb. The rental site has tons of options available, from tiny homes in New York to entire condo complexes in Houston. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below to help you plan your next eco-friendly, design-forward weekend getaway.