What to Pack for a Ski Trip, According to Experts

Per the ski bum cliché, skiing is not an activity but a lifestyle. It’s a committed enterprise—much like marriage, or owning a dog. Even at its most rudimentary level, it’ll demand research, lengthy travel times, mountain passes, lessons, weather-appropriate garb, and a boatload of equipment. In other words, planning your first (or your 17th) ski weekend is hardly a light-touch project. You’ll need directions, accommodations, and reservations; and for those of you who are neither card-carrying ski bums nor the types of people who say things like, “My family winters in Vail, I could pretty much ski before I could walk,” rentals are a must.

That said, beyond the gear you’ll snag directly from your chosen mountain destination (i.e. poles and skis), you’ll also want to come prepared with a pack of your own. Think about it: Do you really want to borrow a pair of pre-loved wool socks? What happens if you get hungry on the slopes? What if your lips get chapped?

Whether you’re opting for a brief overnight or a proper long-form ski resort vacation, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got everything you need to feel safe, comfortable, and most importantly, warm. That’s why we tapped ski-centric travel agents, bona fide ski bums, and the folks behind beloved ski resorts for their insight on the most non-negotiable packing essentials for your next journey to the slopes.

May the below ease your pre-planning stress—or, at minimum, lessen the likelihood that you break your entire body.