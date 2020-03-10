This Simple, Small Device Will Stop Your Snoring

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, 90 million Americans occasionally lose sleep due to snoring, while 37 million lose sleep from it on a regular basis. This is not great. The good news is that there are no shortage of anti-snoring devices, and a lot of them actually work. But (there's always a but) most of them are invasive -- straps, plugs, masks, etc. Enter: Smart Nora, a device that fits in your hand that you'll likely forget about. If you or the person who sleeps next to you is a snorer, it just might change your life.
To understand how Smart Nora works, one must understand what causes snoring in the first place. When you sleep, the muscles in your neck and throat relax and your tongue falls backward. This causes your throat to narrow, which causes airway walls to loosen and sag. When you inhale, these loosened airway walls vibrate, resulting in a snore.
Most snoring solutions try to stop the issue by physically keeping your airways open. There are mouth pieces that use suction to keep your tongue from sliding back in your throat. There are nose plugs that prop open your nostrils. There are continuous positive airway pressure machines (CPAP machines), that prevent loosening by applying pressure to the airways. There are even surgical implants that keep the back of your throat rigid. The common denominator is this: they're all invasive. The Smart Nora, however, is not.
The system works by preventing the conditions that cause snoring in the first place. First, you place an inflatable insert under your pillow along with a sensor on your headboard or nightstand. The sensor listens throughout the night for the early sounds of snoring, before they become loud enough to wake a sleeping partner. When these sounds are detected, the pillow insert slowly (and quietly) inflates. This causes a gentle motion in your pillow that stimulates your neck and throat muscles enough for normal breathing, but not enough to wake you up.
Now for some answers to your questions: The Smart Nora is compatible with any kind of pillow and works whether you sleep on your side or your back. This means the majority of people, or roughly 84 percent, won’t have to change a thing about the way they sleep to use it. Also, in the event this isn't for you, Smart Nora offers a 30-night trial with a full refund, no questions asked. Hey, it's worth a shot, right?