8 Smoking Accessories to Enhance Your Summer Stargazing
Appreciation for the cosmos is a hallmark of cannabis enthusiasts, but smoking outside—and in the dark—requires certain supplies.
Getting into space is almost a rite of passage for cannabis enthusiasts. It might happen via one giggly visit to a planetarium; for others it may be a particularly memorable sesh while watching Interstellar. Cannabis can open our minds to take in the vast wonders of the universe, quieting our day-to-day worries so we can better appreciate astronomical happenings far above. It’s also a helpful way to pass the time waiting for clouds to get out of the way.
As nights get warmer and summertime meteor showers approach, you might find yourself planning hangs around celestial happenings. Remember that smoking outside—in nature and in the dark—requires certain supplies. Here are eight must-have tools and treats for superior stargazing seshes.
Revelry Supply is like the Herschel bag brand of the cannabis community. The Santa Cruz-based company has made a name for itself with their odor-proof designs, creating useful, stylish bags with heavy duty canvas materials and smooth, nearly airtight zippers. They just dropped a collaboration with Higher Standards featuring a sturdy little fanny pack, a small pouch, and a bigger backpack, but this more compact size is just as useful. It’s got all the logical pockets and water bottle holders, etc., can comfortably fit a 8-inch bong along with necessary snacks and supplies, and it’s definitely smell-proof. I can vouch for it personally.
The first thing to pack in that bag is something for everyone: tasty, tangy CBD gummy worms. Not everyone in your crew may be flower smokers—or even into getting all that high—so break bread with all tolerances present and start your adventure with a shared dose of 10mg CBD. It’ll set the tone, aligning you and your friends with a little wave of chill as you leave the earthly realm behind you. Penguin has third-party certified lab results for every 30-piece container of gummies, and this sweet-and-sour multi-flavor combo pack covers any eventual munchie cravings.
It is surprisingly difficult to find a glow in the dark lighter. (HUGE tip for any product developers for weed brands out there!) Fortunately, Tighter Lighter makes an array of sticker wraps you can easily use to transform any bodega Bic lighter into your most important stargazing accessory. The reviews report a bright, vivid glow, which is not only helpful as you pack up the midnight picnic and head home, but also makes it harder for anyone to accidentally pocket your lighter during any poorly lit sesh that follows.
If you like to roll your own, you need a proper surface. While a magazine or car dashboard works in a pinch, it’s not ideal when you’re ready for joint no. 2 and the car is parked at a distance. Look for a tray with higher edges—like this Jelly Tray by Sackville & Co.—to contain your herb if a breeze picks up. It’s a more portable size of 9 ¾” x 7 ¼”, and it’s chic enough to use as a tray elsewhere in your home after a quick wipe down.
Fire safety is paramount when smoking outdoors! Be a good nature enthusiast and ash responsibly with this portable ashtray, which features a button closure to extinguish any smoldering roaches. The slim size makes it easy to bring everywhere—as you should—and it’s made with thick, flame-proof PVC material, so you can easily wash with soap and water between seshes for many, many rotations to come. Stoners may love space, but we respect nature here on Earth first and foremost.
As anyone with serious botanical allergies can attest: laying in grass is just not an option for all stargazers. A beach towel works, but something bigger helps keep your other sesh materials in place, and something water-resistant like this Rumpl blanket prevents a soggy bum situation. If the night starts to get chilly, it also features a convenient clip for transforming the blanket into a secure, cozy cape. All of Rumpl’s blankets are made from a high-tech material derived from recycled water bottles, this NanoLoft Travel Blanket also happens to fold up into the size of an actual water bottle.
Because...why not? It’s going to get dark, your phone is going to be busy capturing cosmic content, and this baby glows for up to 10 hours after charging in the sun for 10 minutes. The brand makes a variety of bands and colored face options, and honestly—they’re kind of chic! Especially this stainless steel-genuine leather combo. All the color options feature the glow-in-the-dark hands, and they are water resistant up to 50 meters down for any midnight swims as well.
A small pipe is a given for on-the-go seshes, but die-hard dabbers deserve adventure-friendly accoutrement, too. There are various handheld vaporizers compatible with concentrates out there, as well as analog options like this glass dab tip by Hemper, meant to be used with one of their custom-fit silicone straws. The silicone part glows in the dark—perfect for minimal fumbling as you take in the lights above.