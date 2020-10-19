Shopping Save Big on the Internet’s Favorite Fire Pit Right Now Plus a 5-star charcoal grill that's $100 off.

Just in time for autumn, Solo Stove has dropped the prices on two of their best-selling products: the Solo Stove Bonfire and the Solo Stove Grill Bundle.



The Bonfire (a virtually smokeless fire pit) is perfect for those who have limited outdoor space but still want to enjoy sitting around a fire in the fall without smoking out their neighbors. The Bonfire is also portable -- weighing only 20lbs -- making it ideal for camping or bringing to a friend's place. Plus, because of the double-wall design which utilizes small holes at the bottom to draw oxygen up and in, there's almost no ash to clean up when you're finished using it.

The Solo Stove Grill Bundle comes with the Solo Stove Grill, a stand, a grill shelter (cover), a carrying case, charcoal, and a set of tools. Basically everything you need to unbox and start cooking. The grill itself weighs around 38lbs and utilizes either charcoal briquettes or lump kiln-dried chunk wood as fuel. Charcoal takes about 10-15-minutes to reach the optimum temperature and will say hot for up to 45-minutes. You'll be working with 22-inches of grill space up top which is perfect when cooking for 4-5 people.

Both the Bonfire and the Solo Stove Grill Bundle come with a lifetime warranty and both are easily 5-star products. Get yours on Solo Stove now before winter forces us all back into our homes and the best we'll be able to do is put on that YouTube video of a fire burning for hours.

