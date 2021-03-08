Flash Sale: Save $105 on This Wildly Popular Smokeless Fire Pit

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We've called the Bonfire from Solo Stove the Internet's favorite smokeless fire pit, and we still stand by that claim (pages of 5-star reviews also have our back). And right now, the Bonfire and Stand are on sale for $314.99—down from $419.99. It's a flash sale, so you'll want to hurry.

The Bonfire is made from stainless steel, fueled by firewood logs, and weighs just 20 pounds, so it's easy to move around or even pack up and bring to the beach or park (rules permitting). The Bonfire's base measures 19.5" in length and it stands at 14" high. To clean it, all you need to do is wait for the unit to cool down and then dump the ashes. If you need further convincing, check out this super quick video of the stove in action. And then hit the sale ASAP.