Sonos's Most Popular Speakers & Surround Sound Sets Are on Sale Right Now

Being cooped up inside indefinitely has been a boon for home improvement projects, as people draft their respective to-do lists to finally paint the walls and re-organize the messy closets that have long gone neglected. If you can afford to, it's also a good opportunity to make some material upgrades to the rooms you're spending a lot more time in (oh, hi, kitchen). And fortunately, upgrading to a top-notch wireless speaker system just got a lot more budget-friendly, courtesy of this just-launched Sonos sale, which has significant discounts on several of premium audio brand's most popular items.
Sonos produces some of the best consumer wireless audio products on the market, with a lineup of smart speakers that can transform your home soundscape and allow you to create easily-controlled and distinct "zones" around your space. And while it's also known for its typically steep price points, right now you can save between $50 and $150 on its bestselling speakers, including the One, One SL, Indoor/Outdoor, and Surround Sound sets. Here are some of the standout deals.
- Get $50 off the Sonos One smart speaker with voice control (now $149) - [Get it]
- Get $50 off the Sonos One SL microphone-free speaker (now $129) - [Get it]
- Get $100 off the Sonos 2-room speaker set (now $298) - [Get it]
- Get $50 off the Sonos Indoor/Outdoor 2-speaker set (now $548) - [Get it]
- Get $150 the 4-piece Sonos 5.1 surround sound system (now $1,306) - [Get it]
Admittedly some of this stuff is still prohibitively expensive for many, but if you're simply looking for one or two new truly top-notch speakers to elevate your sound system, this is likely the cheapest you'll see the Sonos One and One SL this year (or at least until Black Friday).