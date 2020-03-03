Upgrade to a Refurbished Sonos Speaker for $99

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
This might be the best deal you'll see all day. Sonos, a name synonymous with high-quality, multi-room wireless audio, is selling certified refurbished speakers for as little as $99 (one year warranty included). This is the perfect time to expand your current home audio system or start building out that home theater so people will finally come over to watch Love is Blind with you.
The best deals are on the Play:1 and One (Gen 1). But you can also grab a Playbar (soundbar) and a Sub (wireless subwoofer) for way below their original prices.
The Deals:
• The Play:1 comes in at $99, down from $149 [Get it here]
• The One, with built-in control, is down $20 to $159 [Get it here]
• The Playbar, a mountable soundbar for your TV, is available for $499 ($200 off) [Get it here]
• The Sub is yours for $549, down from $699 [Get it here]
If you're looking to turn your TV into a bonafide home theater in one fell swoop, you can also pick up a refurbished 5.1 Surround Set (two Play:1s, Sub, and Playbar) for $1,171 ($75 off).