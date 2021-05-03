Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day With Festive Kitchen Accessories from Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

No matter how you feel about puns, there is no disputing the fact that May the Fourth is a high holiday for Star Wars superfans. Known unofficially as Star Wars Day, it’s an opportunity for fans of the beloved franchise to embrace their obsession, celebrate the stories and characters, and stock up on merch.

As fans ourselves, we took the liberty of tracking down some of our favorite Star Wars-themed kitchen products available on Amazon that will help you celebrate the power of the Force every time you make dinner. Whether you’re ringing in the big day by watching the premiere of The Bad Batch or screening your favorite film for the 50th time, this selection of kitchen accessories will allow you to showcase your fandom all year long.