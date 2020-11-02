Shopping

Prep for Epic Holiday Meals With This Giant Sur la Table Cookware Sale

The holidays mean food. So much food. Make sure you've got the right equipment to serve up a feast.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 11/2/2020 at 12:44 PM

Sur la Table
Sur la Table's Cookware Event is here, which is great news for those of us who've been tasked with cooking this holiday season. So save your hard-earned money when you shop top-quality kitchen essentials from renowned brands like La Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Zwilling, and more. 

You'll find the best deals on Dutch ovens, skillets, full cookware sets, and even stainless steel roasting pans. If you happen to be nice and stocked up in the cookware department, they also have some deals that'd make great gifts, like a seasonally-appropriare pumpkin cocotte from Staub , numerous fondue sets, and an awesome cast iron grill pan from Staub

Here are some of the items that are catching our eye right now.

Sur la Table

Staub Pumpkin Cocotte, 3.5 Qt.

Sale price: $199.96 (down from $443.00)

Sur la Table

Sur La Table La Marque 84 10-piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Sale price: $319.96 (down from $600.00)

Sur la Table

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven

Sale price: $249.96 (down from $379.95)

Sur la Table

Staub Vintage 11" Skillet With Lid

Sale price: $179.96 (down from $300.00)

Sur la Table

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets, 8", 10" And 12"

Sale price: $139.96 (down from $225.00)

Sur la Table

Swissmar 10-piece Chalet Fondue Set

Sale price: $79.96 (down from $99.95)

Sur la Table

All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan With Nonstick Rack

Sale price: $99.96 - $129.96 (down from $200.00 - $260.00)

Sur la Table

Staub 4-piece Baking Dish Set

Sale price: $129.96 (down from $275.00)

Sur la Table

Staub Square Grill Pan, 10"

Sale price: $127.96 (down from $250.00)

