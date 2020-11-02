Prep for Epic Holiday Meals With This Giant Sur la Table Cookware Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Sur la Table's Cookware Event is here, which is great news for those of us who've been tasked with cooking this holiday season. So save your hard-earned money when you shop top-quality kitchen essentials from renowned brands like La Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Zwilling, and more.

You'll find the best deals on Dutch ovens, skillets, full cookware sets, and even stainless steel roasting pans. If you happen to be nice and stocked up in the cookware department, they also have some deals that'd make great gifts, like a seasonally-appropriare pumpkin cocotte from Staub , numerous fondue sets, and an awesome cast iron grill pan from Staub.

Here are some of the items that are catching our eye right now.