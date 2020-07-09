Shopping

This Big Sur la Table Sale Will Inspire You to Cook More & Eat Better

The kitchen retailer just slashed prices on a huge selection of premium cookware, and it might be just the nudge you need to step up your culinary skills.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 7/9/2020 at 1:43 PM

Sur la Table
Ask any carpenter or plumber, and they'll tell you that if you want to get the job done right, you need the right tools. The same can be said about cooking. A well-equipped set of kitchen gear can make all the difference when you're trying to turn out next-level meals. And if all the culinary adventures you've been attempting in the last few months have made it abundantly clear that you're missing some essentials, now's your time to change that. Sur la Table just kicked off a huge sale on premium cookware, top-notch kitchen accessories, and more, with nearly 200 items up for grabs at prices up to 70% off. 

We'd recommend scoping out the full lineup of discounts, but we're nothing if not helpful, so we've pulled out a few highlights we're particularly into. 

Sur la Table

Get a Le Creuset 12.5-inch Bistro Grill pan (for indoor BBQs!) for $99.96 (regularly $195)

Sur la Table

Get 2.5-quart BK Dutch ovens for $50-60 (regularly $130)

Sur la Table

Get a Greenpan Craft 13-piece cookware set for just $399.96 (regularly $985)

Sur la Table

Get the Scanpan CS+ 15-piece cookware set for $1,399.96 (regularly $2,827)

Sur la Table

Get a Global 10-piece knife block set for $699.96 (regularly $1,185)

Sur la Table

Get the All-Clad stainless steel BBQ tool set for $119.96 (regularly $144.95)

Sur la Table

Get a Zwilling J.A. Henckels Now 6-piece knife block set for $69.99 (regularly $281.50)

Head to Sur la Table to get a look at all the bargains, and become the kitchen master you know you are deep down.

