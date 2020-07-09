This Big Sur la Table Sale Will Inspire You to Cook More & Eat Better
The kitchen retailer just slashed prices on a huge selection of premium cookware, and it might be just the nudge you need to step up your culinary skills.
Ask any carpenter or plumber, and they'll tell you that if you want to get the job done right, you need the right tools. The same can be said about cooking. A well-equipped set of kitchen gear can make all the difference when you're trying to turn out next-level meals. And if all the culinary adventures you've been attempting in the last few months have made it abundantly clear that you're missing some essentials, now's your time to change that. Sur la Table just kicked off a huge sale on premium cookware, top-notch kitchen accessories, and more, with nearly 200 items up for grabs at prices up to 70% off.
We'd recommend scoping out the full lineup of discounts, but we're nothing if not helpful, so we've pulled out a few highlights we're particularly into.
Get a Le Creuset 12.5-inch Bistro Grill pan (for indoor BBQs!) for $99.96 (regularly $195)
Get 2.5-quart BK Dutch ovens for $50-60 (regularly $130)
Get a Greenpan Craft 13-piece cookware set for just $399.96 (regularly $985)
Get the Scanpan CS+ 15-piece cookware set for $1,399.96 (regularly $2,827)
Get a Global 10-piece knife block set for $699.96 (regularly $1,185)
Get the All-Clad stainless steel BBQ tool set for $119.96 (regularly $144.95)
Get a Zwilling J.A. Henckels Now 6-piece knife block set for $69.99 (regularly $281.50)
Head to Sur la Table to get a look at all the bargains, and become the kitchen master you know you are deep down.