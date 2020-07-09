This Big Sur la Table Sale Will Inspire You to Cook More & Eat Better

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Ask any carpenter or plumber, and they'll tell you that if you want to get the job done right, you need the right tools. The same can be said about cooking. A well-equipped set of kitchen gear can make all the difference when you're trying to turn out next-level meals. And if all the culinary adventures you've been attempting in the last few months have made it abundantly clear that you're missing some essentials, now's your time to change that. Sur la Table just kicked off a huge sale on premium cookware, top-notch kitchen accessories, and more, with nearly 200 items up for grabs at prices up to 70% off.

We'd recommend scoping out the full lineup of discounts, but we're nothing if not helpful, so we've pulled out a few highlights we're particularly into.