Get 20% Off Great Kitchen Gear in This Huge Sur la Table Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
As if hosting Thanksgiving dinner weren't intimidating enough on its own, it can also quickly get expensive if you don't have all the pots, pans, appliances, serving dishes, and other random tools you'll want on hand to throw a proper feast (turkey basters, meat thermometers, and food processors, oh my!) Luckily, now's a great time to stock up on all that stuff without walloping your wallet thanks to Sur la Table, which just unleashed a big Friends & Family sale.
From now through November 18, the beloved kitchen goods brand is taking 20% off all online orders, which means big, big savings on the likes of stand mixers, hand blenders, Instant Pots, stainless steel pans, roasting dishes, glassware, dinnerware sets, tablecloths, and lots, lots more.
You'll want to scope out the full sale to see what's up for grabs, but here are a few of our favorite deals.
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer [$76 off]
- KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor Plus [$26 off]
- Krups Barista One-Touch Cappuccino Machine [$500 off]
- All-Clad 8-Quart Multi-Cooker [$26 off]
- Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker [$40 off]
- Instant Pot Ultra, 6-Quart [$26 off]
- Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano [$20 off]
- Chef's Choice Trizor XV Knife Sharpener [$32 off]
Check out all the gear up for grabs at Sur la Table and use code FRIEND19 to get the deals.