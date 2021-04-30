10 Top-Notch Small Kitchen Appliances on Sale that Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts
This Sur la Table sale on small kitchen appliances will help you surprise your mom with the perfect gift without breaking the bank.
Still looking for the ideal Mother’s Day gift? Same here! Lucky for us, Sur la Table is having a sale on small kitchen appliances. Whether you’re working with a big or small kitchen, compact appliances are always convenient, and allow you to maximize your countertop and/or cabinet space without fussing with too much clutter.
To make it even easier for you to pick the perfect one, we highlighted some of our favorite deals–from coffee and soup makers to a super-useful vacuum sealer and even Vitamix blender that’s currently under $300. Keep scrolling to find the gift that best suits the kitchen gadget-obsessed moms in your life.
If your mom is into sous vide cooking or loves meal prepping, a vacuum sealer is going to be the best addition to her kitchen. This little gadget has three presets for vacuum, seal, and pulse, which makes the process of packing her meals effortless and convenient. It comes with 10 precision sealer bags, but if you want to make sure she’s stocked up for the rest of the month, get her an additional pack of 50 pre-cut ones here.
$290
$450
It might be time to get your mom a proper easy-to-use blender that she can utilize for multiple purposes. Whether that is to make her signature sauces and/or leveling up her frozen dessert game, this Vitamix blender is the perfect way to surprise her. It features variable speed control and pulse, which makes it easy to achieve any desired texture and its spill-proof lid contains a removable plug for adding ingredients while blending or using the included tamper.
$100
$180
I know what you’re thinking, is a soup maker really necessary? I would say yes! Here’s why: it’s the quickest and easiest way to make a delicious soup and it requires minimal clean-up. So, if your mom loves her soups, this Philips Viva Soup Maker will make the job as simple as clicking a button. It features six preset programs that help achieve different textures, and can create a homemade soup in under 18 minutes. It also comes with a book of 38 recipes, which makes this unexpected gift even better.
If your mom can’t live without her morning coffee, make sure she has a coffee maker that will take her caffeine boost to the next level. The Espressione Concierge delivers the freshest bean-to-cup espresso in seconds, and includes a milk frother that will help her achieve her favorite coffee shop drink in the comfort of her home. Its minimal and compact design makes it easy to use, clean, and store.
Another way to make her mornings better? Gift her this Belgian waffle maker. Just like other All-Clad appliances, it’s both sleek and incredibly well made, so it should last her a lifetime of Sunday brunches. With a non-stick interior and user-friendly design, this small gadget will make it easy for her to achieve golden, delicious waffles every single time.
$150
$230
Air Fryers are the stars of the kitchen! While some may argue that it’s just a small oven, there’s no doubt that it makes cooking easy and delicious—which is exactly what moms want. If your mom is a fan of making small-sized meals, appetizers, and snacks, this will quickly become her go-to assistant. It uses Rapid Air Technology to fry, bake, grill or roast foods to perfection. The best part? Its removable parts are dishwasher safe!
This espresso machine is perfect for the moms that take their coffee very seriously. Whether she’s obsessed with lattes or cappuccinos, this machine will make her coffee dreams come true without relying on her favorite barista. It features a low-pressure pre-infusion that gradually increases pressure for ideal flavor, while a digital temperature control ensures optimal espresso extraction.
Even if your mom didn’t get into pasta-making during quarantine, this will convince her it’s time to give it a try. It’s not only incredibly easy to use, but also comes with four shaping discs for creating spaghetti, penne, fettuccine or lasagna. Yum!
Coffee capsules are very convenient for the busy mom life but can be very damaging to the environment and her wallet. Capsulier has the perfect solution: a capsule maker. This adorable machine will not only look great in her kitchen, but also allow her to create her own coffee blends using reusable capsules.
$100
$130
For the mom who’s looking to take her meals to the next level, this Anova device will help her master the art of sous vide cooking. From meats and fish to vegetables and soups, this small appliance allows food to cook to perfection in its own juices, and undoubtedly will become yet another must-have tool in her meal prep arsenal.
