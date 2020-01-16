Sur la Table's Huge Warehouse Sale Has 70% Off Tons of Kitchen Gear Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
We strongly believe that there's no need to go all-out on on the types of cookware, cutlery, and other gear in your kitchen to to level-up your cooking skills. A few core essentials like a simple cast iron pan and a few good knives will get you far. That's not to suggest, however, that we don't browse Sur la Table dreaming of owning practically everything on its shelves.
The kitchenware chain is famously stocked with top-of-the-line gear from the likes of Le Creuset, Wüsthof, KitchenAid, and other premium brands, much of which is prohibitively pricey for most of us. But right now, the retailer is running an epic warehouse sale, and it'ss packed with popular products from top brands that are discounted by up to 70%. You'll definitely want to scope out the full selection for yourself, but we've pulled out a few items that immediately caught our eye.
- $60 off a Pizzeria Pronto portable pizza oven with accessories [Get it]
- $160 off the Philips smoke-less grill [Get it]
- $345 off a Miyabi Koh 7-piece knife block set [Get it]
- $50 off a Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Nakiri 6.5-inch Japanese-style knife [Get it]
- $50 off a Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro Santoku knife [Get it]
- $145 off a Le Creuset 3.5-quart curved oven [Get it]
- Get a Cuisinart classic popcorn maker for $100 [Get it]
- Get a 3.5-quart KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer for $200 [Get it]
Take some time to browse the full sale (which includes an extra 20% off clearance items) before it ends on Monday, January 20.