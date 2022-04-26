6 Sustainable Brands for Building an Eco-Conscious Kitchen
Having an eco-friendly kitchen is not an easy task. Luckily, these brands are here to help.
Earth Month might be coming to an end, but taking care of our planet is a lifelong responsibility. Besides switching from plastic to reusable straws, there are other ways to reduce your carbon footprint at home. A good place to start is in the kitchen, which is usually where most of our waste comes from. Whether it’s composting food scraps or switching from disposable to reusable products, small details can make a huge impact on the environment. Don’t know where to start? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite sustainable brands that will help you reduce your waste in the kitchen.
Kana specializes in durable products made with eco-friendly materials, and holds several environmental certifications for their sustainability efforts. Our favorite product has to be their Classic Dutch Oven, which boasts a beautiful design made from 40% recycled cast iron and non-toxic materials, perfect for cooking dinners for the whole crew.
Jeremy Land founded Pela with the goal of creating a waste-free future. The company started by making the world’s first compostable phone case, smartwatch bands, and AirPods cases. But it didn’t stop there. They recently launched a smart composting appliance called Lomi, that turns your food scraps, boxes, cloths, and bioplastics into dirt within 24 hours. The machine speeds up the breakdown of organic waste into smaller fragments without the mess and smell that a normal composting process usually has. This is the perfect alternative for people who live in apartments or other small spaces but want to reduce their waste footprint in a simple way.
This AAPI-owned kitchenware brand seeks to simplify cooking by skillfully designing and thoughtfully curating tools intended for the everyday cook. From prepware and tools to cookware and tabletop, Material carefully crafts each category based on necessity, never excess. Speaking of which, their most sustainable products are The reBoard and The reBowl, which are made with 100% upcycled and renewable materials from pulverized and repurposed kitchenware plastic scraps, and zero virgin plastic. Plus, they’re BPA-free and dishwasher safe.
Aplat is a culinary design company making sustainable products centered around gathering with friends and family. They specialize in reusable containers for food, wine, and flowers (all designed and produced in California), utilizing an origami technique to eliminate pre-consumer textile waste. All their products are made with 100% organic cotton canvas, and are produced with environmentally friendly materials and fabrication techniques using sustainable fibers along with low impact dyeing methods—plus, they’re food-safe.
With a mission of reducing waste at home, Blueland tapped into the home cleaning category to create products that are reusable, refillable, and contain non-toxic formulas. All products come with bottles or tin containers that are meant to be used forever. All you have to do is order their refills, which come in packaging that is recyclable, compostable, or both.
Chances are you’ve seen these colorful silicone bags before. The reason why people love them is that they’re thoughtfully designed to replace wasteful zip-top plastic bags in the kitchen. These Bag Bowls are Stasher’s latest launch, designed with the same features as their other bags (leak-free locks and made with incredibly durable, food-grade platinum silicone) but with the added benefit of a flat bottom and a seal that stays open on its own for easy meal prep. Plus, they’re dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe up to 425 degrees.