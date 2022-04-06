11 Eco-Friendly Airbnbs That Are Both Stylish and Sustainable

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Earth Day inspires us to rethink the way we do a lot of things. But how much of an eco-effort do you make when it comes to your vacations? While travel can often leave a big carbon footprint, there are several ways to go green when you’re on the road—like booking a decidedly eco-friendly vacation rental.

Airbnb has tons of listings that proudly tout their environmental consciousness, whether it’s through reclaimed materials or solar-powered energy. We’ve rounded up some of the greenest (and coolest) options across the country, covering all sizes and budgets—so you’re sure to find something that fits your style. But more than anything, you’ll hopefully be inspired to make sustainability a priority during your next getaway.