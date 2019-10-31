Get 40% Off Tons of Actually-Cool Home Goods During This Massive Target Furniture Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you're prepping to host a bunch of people over the holidays or just feeling a bit blah about your home decor at the moment, now's a good time to upgrade and refresh things. Target just kicked off a massive furniture sale, and has slashed prices on everything from legitimately stylish dining sets and sofas to coffee tables and desks by up to 40%.
Although furniture may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Target, the bullseye big box retailer actually has an impressively cool lineup of home goods, far beyond the basic bath towels, candles, and picture frames you're probably used to seeing in its aisles. Just take a spin through the selection online and you'll find everything from tufted sofas and armchairs to mid-century modern kitchen chairs and accent tables that look surprisingly elevated style-wise. Even better, starting today, a whole bunch of it is nearly half off.
Specifically, we have our eye on a wood-frame accent chair (which is down by nearly $200), a five-piece mid-century modern dining set for under $500, and this two-tone mid-century modern coffee table, which is going for a cool $108. Tons and tons of outdoor and patio furniture is on sale, too, so now would be a good time to stock up for next summer.
Hit Target to scope out the sale, and start limbering up your furniture assembly muscles.