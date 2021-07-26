All the Best Team USA Olympic Merch Amazon Has to Offer

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The Olympics—like with most sporting events—is all about spectatorship (at least, for the non-athletes among us). And on American soil, that typically mandates some combination of drinking, aggressive tweeting, and of course, merch. The question is: Have you stocked up on your requisite Team USA gear?

Listen, if there’s ever been a year to go in on some promotional garb it’s this one. Not only were the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games postponed last summer (along with just about everything else on the planet), but this year, they include a whole new roster of thrilling sports—namely: surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding. Whether or not you intend to watch said sporting events, it goes without saying that the whole surf/skate addition opens a wealth of new possibilities in the realm of merch.

Better yet, this year, the Olympics is boasting official partners like Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Skims (because what could be more American than the Kardashians?)—so really, it’s about time you started planning your outfits. Below, take a look at the best Amazon has to offer in the realm of USA swag—then place your orders before it’s too late.