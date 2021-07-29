How to Create a Tidy Device Charging Station Anywhere

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Historically, every cable, cord, wire or charger I’ve crossed paths with has existed purely as an agent of chaos—tangled in a misshapen and hazardous ball that lives to frustrate me. However, this is purely a fault of my own, and put simply—I, and you, deserve better. This is not the only way, in fact this is perhaps the worst way, and after dedicating time to reconfiguring several areas in my home to be electronically aligned I’ve realized that the path of least resistance is a tidy one. Come on this journey with me as we hack our way into a more civilized process of recharging our literal batteries.

There are moments in life when divine forces or the unknown powers that be command you to better yourself, and I believe this is the reason that this particular assignment came across my desk. Can you tell I believe in String Theory? I chose to accept the challenge of redesigning my work space, the entryway of my house, and the pit-of-snakes-esque mess of wires under my bed, and considered it symbolic—a chance to re-energize and reinvent myself. Imagine! Could this be done simply by purchasing another extension cord, I thought? And thus began my adventures into organizing the hellscape that is my miscellaneous wire drawer.

If you find peace through enhancing the aesthetics of your living space and enjoy feeling organized, the following suggestions are for you, you geek. There are many different techniques to achieve said organized charging station. You could go the more simple route and buy an actual charging organizer from the interweb, but if you are going to do that, then why are you reading this?

A few tips and tricks to get you started