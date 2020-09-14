Snap IG-Worthy Pics 24/7 With This Smartphone Lens Sale
For less than $200, you can turn your smartphone into a legit camera.
If you're looking for a new hobby to take up just in time for fall, why not give phone photography a try? We can't guarantee you'll immediately become an influencer, but who knows?! Anyways, if this is something you're into, check out Moment.
Moment is an online store that sells a ton of gear that attaches to your smartphone (lenses, filters, lights, and even gimbals) to ostensibly turn it into a professional camera. And right now (until September 23), you can save up to 50% off a bunch of great items in their World Photography Day Sale -- we're talking lenses, cases, filters, bags, and more.
The only caveat here is that you'll have to buy a Moment case to use with lenses and filters, BUT the cases start at $9.99 and are available for the iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus.
Here are a few of our favorite discounted accessories to get you started.
iPhone Thin Case
Price: $20 (down from $40)
Wide 18mm Lens
Price: $100 (down from $120)
Fisheye 14mm Lens
Price: $100 (down from $120)
MTW Backpack
Price: $149 (down from $179)
Weatherproof MTW Tech Organizer
Price: $49 (down from $69)
There's so much more in the sale and on the site, so definitely poke around. Moment even has a dedicated section to online lessons in photography if you're trying to take your Instagram up a notch. And to save even more money, check out their clearance shop.