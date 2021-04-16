Shopping 8 of the Most Fun and Popular Yard Games You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now If you have a yard, or even live close to a park, there's a 100% chance you need at least one of these games.

If you don't want to train like an athlete, like to toss a few back, hang with your friends, and compete in low-stakes competitions, you are the perfect competitor for yard games. There is truly nothing better than playing a round of cornhole on a breezy summer afternoon or stocking up the cooler and throwing a disc at a plastic can while the grill sizzles on. The one caveat here is Spikeball, which can get pretty intense (but in a good way, like pool basketball). And because you're looking for some summer fun and don't want to break to bank, we've gone ahead and rounded up 8 wildly fun yard (or beach or park) games on Amazon. They're all top-rated with over a thousand glowing reviews. So grab a game, invite your friends over, and ensure you're living your best summer life.

Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game $40 Kan Jam is an incredibly basic yet challenging game. It's played with two teams of two who alternate throwing a disc at a can. To earn points, one player throws the disc at the can. Their teammate can hit the disc into the can by slamming it in the top, hit the disc into the side of the can to earn points, or not touch the disc and let it hit the can on its own. If the disc happens to glide into the can's mail slot (which you can see in the pic), it's game over. You'll play this for hours. $40 at Amazon

Classic Cornhole Set - Includes 8 Bean Bags & Travel Case $60 An Americana classic. Also known as bags, cornhole has gone from tailgates and backyard BBQs to legit competitions held on ESPN in a matter of a couple of years. You'll need four people, bags, and the boards. The primary object is to get your bag in the hole. Honestly if you're reading this and haven't played cornhole, go find a set right now. $60 at Amazon

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit $60 This is one game that can get really competitive depending on who you're playing with. You'll need four people and the rules are as follows: "Each team is allowed 3 touches before they have to hit the ball down into the net. Then the next team gets to hit around up to 3 times and so forth. If you mess up and don't hit it back into the net the other team gets the point. Spikeball is played to 21 points and your team has to win by 2 points." $60 at Amazon

Backyard Bocce Sets with 8 Balls, Pallino, Case and Measuring Rope $40 Bocce Ball is a great low-stakes game that can be played almost anywhere with a soft surface (sand, dirt, grass, etc). You can play with as little as two players and as many as four. The object of the game is to get your ball as close to the pallino ball as possible, and then playing some defense if someone else's ball rolls in a little too close for comfort. $40 at Amazon

Giant Tumbling Timber Toy - 56 Pieces, Premium Pine Wood, Carry Bag $60 People allegedly call this Giant Jenga, but copyrights are murky waters to wade into. In any event, Giant Tumbling Timber is exactly what you'd expect it to be. The tower starts off at two-feet tall but can grow to over four-feet during gameplay. What's really cool about this set is that the blocks are numbered, so you can make up rules as you play (like skip, draw again, reverse, call an ex, etc). $60 at Amazon

Ring Toss Games for Kids & Adults $39 This outdoor ring toss set is easy to set up and even easier to play. It's a great game to play with kids, and a fun way to create a low-stakes summer drinking game if you're playing with adults. This set also comes with a travel case and can fold up in seconds. $39 at Amazon

Giant Dice for Yardzee, Farkle & 20+ Games. All Weather with Collapsible Bucket, Lid, 5 Big Laminated Score Cards & Marker $65 These giant dice can be used to play over 20 different games—the most popular of which being Yardzee (a much larger take on Yahtzee). Everything you see is weather resistant, high quality, and easily packs away into a bucket for storage when you're all set. $65 at Amazon

Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green (9-feet x 3-feet) $50 We get that not everyone has expansive yards or green spaces they can play in. That's why we'd love to introduce you to this portable putting green (3' x 9'). It's perfect for patios or small city yards and rolls up nicely for storage. A pro-tip here is to hang onto the box it comes in so you can use that as a container after you've putted until you can putt no more. $50 at Amazon