Save Up to 40% on North Face Essentials during Its End of Season Sale

Though it might seem a bit counterintuitive to buy a down parka when it's 90º outside, it's anything but. This is because companies are trying to clear last season's inventory before the new stuff rolls in -- which means big savings for you. Head over to The North Face's End of Season Clearance and find great deals on jackets, shirts, shorts, pants, hats, and more all up to 40% off. Whether you're looking for some quality tees to get you through the end of summer, or want to prepare for the cooler weather that'll be hitting in a couple months, you'll assuredly find something great in this sale. Here are our top picks for the best deals.

Men’s Short Sleeve Baytrail Pattern Shirt Price: $39 (was $65)

Why it's great: Stylish, comfortable, and available in five colorways.

Women’s Westoak City Trench Price: $89.40 (was $149)

Why it's great: It'll keep you dry and comfortable in rainy weather. And that's about all you can ask for.

Men’s Class V Pull-On Trunk Price: $24 (was $40)

Why it's great: Perfect for the gym, beach, pool, or just lounging around on your couch watching movies.

Women’s Fanorak 2.0 Price: $47.40 (was $79)

Why it's great: The versatility. When you don't need it, it folds up into itself and becomes a convenient to carry fanny pack.

Men's Motion Pant Price: $45 (was $75)

Why it's great: These are hiking/climbing pants you can wear straight from the trail into the pub for a round after a long day. Stylish, but still extremely comfortable and offer all the range of motion you'll need.

Women’s Thermoball™ Eco Jacket Price: $119.40 (was $199)

Why it's great: Everyone who likes to get outside should own a puffer jacket. It's lightweight, packs into itself and will fit in a backpack, and most importantly, will keep you warm on cool nights.

Men’s Thermoball™ Eco Jacket Price: $119.40 (was $199)

Why it's great: Exactly the same reason you saw in the women's puffer description!

Reversible Fleece Norm Hat Price: $25.20 (was $42)

Why it's great: The fleece keeps your head a little warmer without the bulk of a beanie or heavy cap.

Berkeley Cotton Beanie Price: $24 (was $40)

Why it's great: It's unisex, available in three colorways, and at just $24 is a total steal.

If you didn't find what you were looking for here, fear not. There are over 500+ items on sale over at The North Face. Head over there now and give your wardrobe a nice little update before winter strikes.