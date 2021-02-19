This Is The Irish (Iced) Coffee Kit You Need Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The first time I saw an Irish coffee I was working as a busboy. A customer mistook me for a waiter and asked me for one. I had no idea what he was talking about. This wasn't a classy joint, so the Irish coffee in question was hours-old coffee mixed with a little half-and-half and about two ounces of Jameson. I was intrigued.

Suffice to say, Irish coffee has come a long way and if you want proof of that you needn't look further than this amazing limited-edition kit from Teeling Whiskey and La Colombe (just in time for St. Paddy's Day). The kit reimagines the classic drink by using Colombe's Vanilla Draft Latte (cold brew) rather than hot coffee for a more cocktail-like experience. Included are two 9oz cans of La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte, two Teeling Whiskey glasses, two metal straws, grated nutmeg, and a shaker. All you'll have to do is add the ice.