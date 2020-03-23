Treat Yourself to an At-Home Massage With up to $150 Off Theragun Products

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
It's true that setting up a regular home workout routine right now can help you stay active, stave off stir-craziness, and reduce stress during these trying times while self-isolating, but if you're anything like us, it's also introducing some soreness in muscles you didn't even know you had. And while it's not wise (or possible) to get a traditional massage at the moment, you can still ease the aches, pains, and tightness you're feeling with a handheld massage tool from Theragun.
Theragun makes a range of handheld "percussive therapy" devices, which loosen up your muscles by repeatedly thwacking them with a dull vibrating hammer-like head 40 times per second. Yes, they're strange, but they work wonders, and right now you can snag up to $150 off its most popular models for a limited time.
You have your pick of three different versions: the basic liv, the more premium G3 model, or the pro-level G3PRO (the latter two are more heavy-duty, and feature two different speeds). They're all typically a bit pricey (the liv usually sells for $200), but during this special sale you can get the G3PRO for $150 off, and a $50 discount on both liv and the G3, respectively.
Also, it's worth noting that Theragun is donating a portion of proceeds during this particular sale to Feeding America and similar charities around the world in an effort to support those most in need during this uncertain time.
Take a peek of all three models in action and grab yours now over at Theragun.com.