Get 30% Off Backpacks, Travel Bags, and Lots More During This Huge Timbuk2 Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Been meaning to upgrade your commuter bag, or ready to invest in a brand new duffel or roller before the crazy holiday travel season kicks into high gear? You're in luck, because Timbuk2 is running a huge Halloween sale some of its most popular backpacks, messengers, totes, rollers, and more, dropping prices on select items up to 30%.
From now through the end of the day on October 31, you can grab a fat discount on 100 select best-selling products from the beloved bag brand, including classic messengers and roll-top bags, laptop-friendly briefcases, duffels, bike-friendly backpacks, camera cases, toiletry cases, and more. Unfortunately, our favorite Timbuk2 backpack isn't included in this particular sale, but the very similar Wander Duffel is, and $50 cheaper than usual.
Some other highlights include $40 off the Lug Knapsack, $45 off the customizable Division Laptop Backpack, $62 off the carry-on friendly Copilot roller, just to name a few.
Scope out the full lineup at Timbuk2 and enter code TREAT30 at checkout to get the discount.